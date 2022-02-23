Family of prison attack victim call on lawmakers to pass bills to make prisons safer for staff

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nearly one year after an attack killed two prison staff at the Anamosa State Penitentiary, family of one of the victims wants state lawmakers to take action to make prisons safer for correctional workers.

Correctional officer Robert McFarland and nurse Lorena Schulte were killed by two inmates at the penitentiary in March of 2021. The family of McFarland is calling on legislators to pass two bills that are named after both of the victims.

The Lorraine Schulte Act - which would require nurse retention pay for DOC and DHS workers. Increase overtime, raise wages for current staff, and ensure time off for employees who have experienced trauma. It also would pay for health care for surviving family members.

The Robert McFarland Act - which would increase funding for surveillance equipment, radio technology, and add correctional workers to the list of public safety employees for collective bargaining rights.

Proponents of the bill point to budget cuts to the DOC for a lack of consistent staffing and an inability to give staff the tools to conduct their jobs in a safe manner.

The bills did not make it through funnel week meaning they can’t be voted on as standalone bills. However, Representative Prichard says there are other avenues they can use to get the bill passed.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.