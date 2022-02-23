Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Family of prison attack victim call on lawmakers to pass bills to make prisons safer for staff

Dave McFarland speaks at a press conference in Anamosa Wednesday afternoon
Dave McFarland speaks at a press conference in Anamosa Wednesday afternoon(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nearly one year after an attack killed two prison staff at the Anamosa State Penitentiary, family of one of the victims wants state lawmakers to take action to make prisons safer for correctional workers.

Correctional officer Robert McFarland and nurse Lorena Schulte were killed by two inmates at the penitentiary in March of 2021. The family of McFarland is calling on legislators to pass two bills that are named after both of the victims.

  • The Lorraine Schulte Act - which would require nurse retention pay for DOC and DHS workers. Increase overtime, raise wages for current staff, and ensure time off for employees who have experienced trauma. It also would pay for health care for surviving family members.
  • The Robert McFarland Act - which would increase funding for surveillance equipment, radio technology, and add correctional workers to the list of public safety employees for collective bargaining rights.

Proponents of the bill point to budget cuts to the DOC for a lack of consistent staffing and an inability to give staff the tools to conduct their jobs in a safe manner.

The bills did not make it through funnel week meaning they can’t be voted on as standalone bills. However, Representative Prichard says there are other avenues they can use to get the bill passed.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Road Conditions (2/22)
Freezing drizzle creates icy conditions on Iowa roadways Tuesday
Victims frustrated with lack of charges from wrong-way crash on I-380
Victims frustrated with lack of charges from wrong-way crash on I-380
Three people were injured in a crash in Fayette County on Tuesday morning.
Three injured in Fayette County crash
During a news conference Wednesday, June 23, 2021, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds talks about the...
Gov. Reynolds to deliver Republican Address to the Nation after Biden’s State of the Union
Unemployment claim form
Epworth woman accused of stealing nearly $18k in unemployment benefits

Latest News

Investigators are trying to figure out what started a fire at a 12-story apartment building in...
Several groups in Cedar Rapids work to help some of the city’s most vulnerable after Geneva Tower fire
William Allen Hurlbut Jr.
Montana Man pleads guilty in derecho repair fraud case
Expected snowfall amounts from the afternoon on Thursday, February 24, 2022, through the...
Snow develops Thursday afternoon, slick roads possible
Thomas Knapp
Doctor says Merrill man accused of murder is competent to stand trial