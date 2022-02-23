Dubuque County supervisors look at former long-time county auditor to fill treasurer position

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque County supervisors plan to appoint a former long-time county auditor to fill the vacant county treasurer position.

Although it will not become official until early March, county supervisors have begun the process to appoint Denise Dolan to serve as Dubuque County treasurer until a new one is elected in November. Dolan served as county auditor for more than three decades, but decided not to seek re-election in 2020.

It was the current county auditor and Dolan’s successor, Kevin Dragotto, who suggested her to fill the opening.

“I think, as an elected official, it’s important to know that you represent everybody in the county and for 33 years the voters in the county of Dubuque chose to elect her (Dolan) to be the auditor,” Dragotto mentioned. “And so I cannot think of anybody who is better qualified to serve as the role of the treasurer for the next months until the November election.”

The appointment will come as a result of former county treasurer Randy Wedewer resigning the position after authorities arrested him on a prostitution charge during a sting operation.

Dolan, on the other hand, told TV9 she is ready and willing to fill-in as county treasurer, although she made it clear she will not run for election in November.

“I put a lot of blood, sweat, and tears in over 30 years and I can come out of retirement for a few months to help the county out in this instance,” she mentioned.

