Doctor says Merrill man accused of murder is competent to stand trial

Thomas Knapp
Thomas Knapp(KTIV)
By Matt Breen
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A doctor has concluded a Merrill, Iowa, man, who’s charged with murder, is competent to stand trial.

In court documents, psychiatrist Dr. Arnold Andersen said that, after almost three months of observing the suspect, Thomas Knapp, Andersen concluded Knapp engaged in, quote “strategic exaggeration” of his limitations.

Andersen said he found no evidence that Knapp suffered from any psychiatric illness or significant deficit in memory.

Knapp is charged in the May 2020 death of 51-year-old Kevin Juzek.But Knapp’s trial was put on hold in August 2021 when the judge in the case ruled him incompetent to stand trial.

With this most recent evaluation of Knapp’s competency, a judge has rescheduled Knapp’s trial for Sept. 6, in Plymouth County Court.

