Colder air remains in place

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cold conditions take over for the remainder of the week. The northerly wind stays strong into Wednesday dragging down the colder air. Look for below zero wind chill and highs staying in the 20s. Thursday brings the next weather maker across the Midwest. At this time the best chance for snowfall develops later on Thursday with accumulations remaining on the light side. Have a great night!

