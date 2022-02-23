Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Colder air remains in place

By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cold conditions take over for the remainder of the week. The northerly wind stays strong into Wednesday dragging down the colder air. Look for below zero wind chill and highs staying in the 20s. Thursday brings the next weather maker across the Midwest. At this time the best chance for snowfall develops later on Thursday with accumulations remaining on the light side. Have a great night!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for eastern Iowa tonight and tomorrow for freezing...
Freezing drizzle could lead to slick roads Tuesday morning
North Road Conditions (2/22)
Freezing drizzle creates icy conditions on Iowa roadways Tuesday
Victims frustrated with lack of charges from wrong-way crash on I-380
Victims frustrated with lack of charges from wrong-way crash on I-380
Short vehicle chase ends in arrest in Cedar Rapids
Short vehicle chase ends in arrest in Cedar Rapids
Coralville woman charged with child endangerment after DUI crash

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
kcrg weather
Freezing drizzle this morning will lead to slick roads
kcrg weather
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Icy Conditions Possible