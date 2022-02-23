Show You Care
Cedar Rapids Kernels hosting 2 day job fair hiring for 2022 season

By Becky Phelps
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Cedar Rapids Kernels are hosting a two-day job fair to hire around 250 part-time employees for the 2022 season.

The events will be Thursday, February 24th from 3-7pm and Saturday, February 26th from 8-11am at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

“I can’t imagine a better place to work at a summer time job, I mean being out here at the ballpark, it’s always exciting, its always fun, and every kind of job humanly possible,” says Scott Wilson, the Cedar Rapids Kernels General Manager. The team is hiring for a variety of positions, including ticket takers/sellers, concessions, and running entertainment like inflatables.

The Kernels Opening Night for 2022 is Friday, April 8th at 6:35 PM vs. Beloit.

Single-game tickets will go on sale Monday, March 14th.

You can find more information about open positions here.

