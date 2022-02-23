Show You Care
Biden approves disaster declarations for Nebraska, Iowa

AERIAL TOUR: Rudd tornado damage
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — President Joe Biden has approved requests for a federal disaster declaration for Nebraska and Iowa after a line of destructive thunderstorms and tornadoes swept across the states in mid-December.

The designation allows segments of the two states to access federal funding for emergency work and the repair or replacement of damaged facilities.

The declaration covers 25 counties from south-central to east-central Nebraska and 25 counties across Iowa.

At least 45 tornadoes were confirmed in the Dec. 15 storms that crossed the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures, with Nebraska, Iowa, and Minnesota taking the brunt of the damage.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

