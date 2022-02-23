Show You Care
AP sources: Zach Johnson hired as US Ryder Cup captain

Two-time major champion Zach Johnson is taking over as Ryder Cup captain.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(AP) - Two-time major champion Zach Johnson is taking over as Ryder Cup captain, leading an American side trying to end 30 years without a victory on European soil.

Three people with knowledge of the decision confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the PGA of America has yet to announce Johnson’s selection.

Johnson played on five Ryder Cup teams and was an assistant on the last two teams.

The Americans are coming off a record rout over Europe last September in Whistling Straits.

Johnson will try to lead a U.S. team that has not won in Europe since 1993.

The 2023 matches are at Marco Simone in Italy.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Victims frustrated with lack of charges from wrong-way crash on I-380
