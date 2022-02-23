42 dogs, two cages of hamsters saved from unlicensed breeder in Lee County

Show You Care
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says it saved 42 dogs and two cages of hamsters from terrible conditions at an unlicensed breeder on Tuesday in Lee County, in southeastern Iowa.

In a news release, the nonprofit said nearly every room in the house was packed with dogs and puppies in wire cages stacked on top of each other, sometimes with two or three adult dogs per cage.

The nonprofit said the breeds included everything from Great Danes, Weimaraners and Dachshunds to Corgis that were forced to live in their own waste.

The nonprofit’s medical team treated and vaccinated the dogs. Many of them were reportedly thin and covered with fleas. The mothers with nursing puppies were sent to foster homes.

The group also found 41 hamsters piled on top of each other and covered in feces in two small cages. It said two of the hamsters had such serious injuries they had to be humanely euthanized to prevent further suffering.

This comes after Muscatine police rescued 42 dogs from unsafe living conditions in a mobile home in Fruitland, Iowa earlier this month. The Animal Rescue League also rescued 514 dogs from rural Iowa properties owned by a Seymour, Iowa man last year.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

