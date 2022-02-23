2nd arrest made in 2020 shooting death of Des Moines woman

Show You Care
Police said in a news release that 31-year-old Derrick Glenn Smith Jr. was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon in the killing of 33-year-old Catherine Bobbitt.(KCRG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police have announced a second arrest in the 2020 shooting death of a Des Moines woman.

Police said in a news release that 31-year-old Derrick Glenn Smith Jr. was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon in the killing of 33-year-old Catherine Bobbitt.

Police believe Smith shot Bobbitt on April 3, 2020, as she drove a vehicle just blocks southwest of the Drake University campus.

Police say Smith was arrested after being released from a hospital where he was treated for wounds from a Sunday shooting in downtown Des Moines.

Another suspect, Antonio Markez Hodges, was also charged last year with murder in Bobbitt’s death.

He faces trial in June.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

