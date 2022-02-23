2nd arrest made in 2020 shooting death of Des Moines woman

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police have announced a second arrest in the 2020 shooting death of a Des Moines woman.

Police said in a news release that 31-year-old Derrick Glenn Smith Jr. was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon in the killing of 33-year-old Catherine Bobbitt.

Police believe Smith shot Bobbitt on April 3, 2020, as she drove a vehicle just blocks southwest of the Drake University campus.

Police say Smith was arrested after being released from a hospital where he was treated for wounds from a Sunday shooting in downtown Des Moines.

Another suspect, Antonio Markez Hodges, was also charged last year with murder in Bobbitt’s death.

He faces trial in June.

