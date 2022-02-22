Waterloo mayor orders criminal investigation into city’s Recreation Superintendent

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart has ordered a full criminal investigation into allegations of financial improprieties by the city’s Recreation Superintendent, Mark Gallagher.

The city placed Gallagher on administrative leave on Feb. 3, and he resigned on Feb. 11.

The Waterloo Police Department is investigating, and the State Auditor’s Office and Waterloo’s auditing firm have been notified.

