Victims frustrated with lack of charges from wrong-way crash on I-380

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - No charges have been filed as of Monday night after police say a man dropped his kids off at Grant Elementry School, took off his clothes in the bathroom, and hurt multiple people in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 380.

The incident happened more than six weeks ago on January 6, 2022. But, the Cedar Rapids Police Department is still investigating the situation because it is waiting for toxicology test results from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Criminalistics Laboratory.

Michael Battien, who is a spokesperson for the city of Cedar Rapids, said after police receive those results will it determine the next steps in the case. He also said police will not release the name of the person, who caused the crash.

“Many agencies have cases and evidence awaiting processing through the same channels used by the Cedar Rapids Police Department,” he said. “CRPD is waiting for medical tests and evaluations before determining the next steps in this case.”

TV9 was able to obtain a search warrant related to the crash, which names the individuals involved. But, we are not naming the man either since he hasn’t been charged with a crime.

Ray Hedges, who was hurt in the crash on Interstate 380, has been frustrated with the lack of charges. He said he’s frustrated the investigation hasn’t finished sooner after he suffered serious injuries from the wrong-way driver.

“I broke my radial bone, I had to have surgery to save my hand, I shattered my tibia about four inches above my ankle,” Hedges said. “The brake peddle went through break went threw my leg.”

Ashlee Hedges, who said she was in the passenger seat, said her husband saved her life by trying to avoid the man driving a vehicle the wrong way. But, she said she still is suffering from the mental effects.

“Every time I start to fall asleep and it gets black, I hear it and I’m up,” Hedges said.

Nick Maybanks, (D) who is the Linn County Attorney, said formal charges haven’t been referred to his office because the investigation isn’t complete. After the investigation is complete, he can then make a decision on prosecuting any possible crime.

