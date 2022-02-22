Three injured in Fayette County crash

MAYNARD, Iowa (KCRG) - Three people were injured in a crash in Fayette County on Tuesday morning.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 7:47 a.m. at the intersection of 110th Street and P Avenue in Maynard.

Deputies said 51-year-old Theresa Bachman, of Maynard, failed to yield and crashed into another vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle, 35-year-old Tiffany Watts, of Oelwein, and a child passenger were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Deputies said Bachman had to be extricated from her vehicle by the Maynard Fire Department. She was later taken to UIHC for serious, life-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles are considered a total loss. The crash remains under investigation.

