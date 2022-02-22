Show You Care
‘These things are still happening but the conversations have died down’ - Cedar Rapids calls for artists for new mural

By Emily Schrad
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids is looking for an artist to leave a massive imprint this summer and the city is teaming up with the Group Advocates for Social Justice to bring the project to life.

With more than 2,500 square feet, the side of the Five Seasons Parking Ramp is a blank canvas. But the City of Cedar Rapids along with the Advocates for Social Justice are looking to change that this summer with a call for artists to paint a mural on the ramp.

The theme? Social and racial justice.

”It ties back into just the idea that representation matters. And there’s not a ton of representation of African American or artists of color in Cedar Rapids,” said Lovar Kidd.

In a statement, Stephanie Schrader, Community Service Coordinator for the City of Cedar Rapids said in part:

“...The goal of the Five Seasons Parking Ramp mural project is to express how Cedar Rapids is a welcoming community. Welcome means people coming together to build a better city, while remaining true to our roots...”

Lovar Kidd with Advocates for Social Justice said he hopes the mural sparks conversation.

”This feels like one of those things that we can kind claim as our own but it also will still reflect an important message about equity and equality and all of these things that we’ve been fighting for,” said Kidd.

Artists have until April 6th to submit their qualifications to be considered for the mural... but Kidd said they’re encouraging artists to just be themselves when applying.

”So, we’re not actually giving them any specific things that they have to do. Just knowing what the theme is and kind of letting them come up with whatever they’re able to come up with,” said Kidd.

The chosen artist will receive $50,000 for the project.

”These things are still happening but the conversations have died down. So, I think that this is going to be a really great think to help re-spark conversations and allow people to understand that just because it’s not being talked about, doesn’t mean it’s not still happening,” said Kidd.

If you’re an artist interested in applying for the project you can click here for more information.

