Tama City Council discusses future of historic landmark

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As part of its weekly council meetings the Tama City Council discussed the future of its main tourist attraction, the Lincoln Highway Bridge.

The bridge was constructed as part of its namesake highway in 1915. The Lincoln Highway was the first road designed for cars to fully cross the United States of America.

The bridge has seen publication in Smithsonian Magazine and has been visited by travelers all across the U.S. and even as far away as Spain.

Different members of the community put forth a variety of reasons for improving and saving the bridge including sighting its historical significance as well as its significance to the people of Tama County.

Various proposals were put forth by the city council such as repairing the bridge with the help of the Iowa D.O.T. and moving the bridge to a new location entirely.

There were concerns amongst the city council that moving the bridge to a new location could jeopardize its spot on the National Register of Historic Places which if lost would not allow Tama to advertise the bridge anymore.

The city council did not vote on a motion instead choosing to gather more information before making a final decision at their meeting on March 21st.

