Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Solon woman charged for the three-vehicle crash that injured six last October

Police have charged Julie Ann Viet with Serious Injury by Vehicle, Operating while under the...
Police have charged Julie Ann Viet with Serious Injury by Vehicle, Operating while under the Influence, and 3 counts of child endangerment causing bodily injury.(Source: Pexels/MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A woman from Solon has been charged for her role in a three-vehicle crash that occurred in Benton County last October.

Police have charged Julie Ann Viet with Serious Injury by Vehicle, Operating while under the Influence, and 3 counts of child endangerment causing bodily injury.

Police say Viet was traveling the wrong way in the westbound inside lane when her 2017 Toyota Corrola struck a 2010 Dodge Avenger head-on as it was traveling westbound. A third vehicle, a 2014 Ford Fiesta, was hit by debris and ran over other debris from the initial collision.

Viet’s trial has been set for March 31st, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apartment caught fire in Cedar Rapids Sunday Morning
Several injuries reported in downtown Cedar Rapids apartment fire
Employees said, in the five hours they were open, people bought an estimated 10,000 donuts....
Donutland expanding to Iowa City, replacing existing donut shop
Robert Lyon, 39, of Ames.
Roommate charged with murder after Ames man dies in stabbing
Short vehicle chase ends in arrest in Cedar Rapids
Short vehicle chase ends in arrest in Cedar Rapids
A variety of precipitation types are likely later on Monday into Tuesday.
Quiet night followed by mixed precipitation by later Monday

Latest News

Bus driver for Okoboji School District accused of sexually abusing 15-year-old girl
Bus driver for Okoboji School District accused of sexually abusing 15-year-old girl
Victims frustrated with lack of charges from wrong-way crash on I-380
Victims frustrated with lack of charges from wrong-way crash on I-380
Organizations and community members help those displaced following a fire at Geneva Tower...
Organizations and community members come together to help displaced Geneva Tower residents
Cedar Rapids adjusting timeline on elementary schools
Cedar Rapids adjusting timeline on elementary schools