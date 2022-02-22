Solon woman charged for the three-vehicle crash that injured six last October

BENTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A woman from Solon has been charged for her role in a three-vehicle crash that occurred in Benton County last October.

Police have charged Julie Ann Viet with Serious Injury by Vehicle, Operating while under the Influence, and 3 counts of child endangerment causing bodily injury.

Police say Viet was traveling the wrong way in the westbound inside lane when her 2017 Toyota Corrola struck a 2010 Dodge Avenger head-on as it was traveling westbound. A third vehicle, a 2014 Ford Fiesta, was hit by debris and ran over other debris from the initial collision.

Viet’s trial has been set for March 31st, 2022.

