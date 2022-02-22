Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa State Patrol covers 48 crashes in 12 hour period due to ice

Iowa State Patrol
Iowa State Patrol(Marlon Hall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol is reminding everyone to take it slower on the road with icy conditions after covering nearly 50 crashes in a 12 hour period.

From 12:00 am till 12:00 pm the Iowa State Patrol covered 48 crashes on Iowa roads, 44 of which lead to a certain level of property damage. 4 of the crashes lead to drivers and/or passengers of the vehicles receiving injuries from the crashes.

The Iowa State Patrol noted that 11 motorists assisted troopers in helping with the crashes.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for eastern Iowa tonight and tomorrow for freezing...
Freezing drizzle could lead to slick roads Tuesday morning
Victims frustrated with lack of charges from wrong-way crash on I-380
Victims frustrated with lack of charges from wrong-way crash on I-380
Short vehicle chase ends in arrest in Cedar Rapids
Short vehicle chase ends in arrest in Cedar Rapids
Coralville woman charged with child endangerment after DUI crash
North Road Conditions (2/22)
Freezing drizzle creates icy conditions on Iowa roadways Tuesday

Latest News

Gov. Reynolds to give Republican response to Biden's State of the Union
Dubuque’s COVID-19 state of emergency ends
A woman now faces charges and will go to trial in June after a wrong way crash that injured six...
Trial set for woman accused of wrong way crash that injured six
Epworth woman accused of stealing nearly $18k in unemployment benefits