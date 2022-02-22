Show You Care
Iowa House passes 'transgender athlete' bill; moves to senate

Iowa capitol
Iowa capitol(Associated Press)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa House of Representatives has passed H.F.2416, which if also passed in the Senate, would make it so that the only students allowed to participate in athletic events or sports designed specifically for boys or for girls, would-be students whose birth certificates identify them that way.

The debate on the subject has been contentious with opposing sides pleading their cases. Ultimately the bill passed 55 in favor, with 39 against.

One athlete said she believes passing this bill would put the sports she loves in jeopardy.

“I love doing the sports, I do, because I get to do them with my friends. If I was told I couldn’t participate with my friends I’d feel excluded,” said Gavy Smith, a transgender athlete. “I’d feel sad I couldn’t participate with friends like most girls my age.”

But some students said allowing athletes who are transgender to participate would create an unfair playing field.

“They are biologically male, and they have a lot more testosterone and their muscles develop differently, making them stronger,” said Ames 7th grader Poppy Malone.

The bill just needs the Iowa Senate and Governor Reynolds’s signature in order to become law.

