Icy Conditions Possible

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Icy conditions are possible overnight and Tuesday morning. A winter weather advisory is in effect late tonight through tomorrow morning. Watch for freezing drizzle/rain to develop overnight. Ice accumulations of a tenth of an inch are possible. Make sure you check the road conditions Tuesday morning before you head out. Temperatures will drop overnight as well as strong northwest windy move into the state. Have a good night.

