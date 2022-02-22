Show You Care
Gov. Reynolds to deliver Republican Address to the Nation after Biden’s State of the Union

During a news conference Wednesday, June 23, 2021, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds talks about the...
During a news conference Wednesday, June 23, 2021, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds talks about the state's plans for COVID-19 testing.(File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Americans will get a chance to hear from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds next week when she delivers the Republican Address to the Nation in response to President Biden’s State of the Union address.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced Gov. Reynolds will make the address on March 1, saying her leadership for Iowa has put her at the front of the pack.

McCarthy praised Reynolds for her approach to handling the COVID-19 pandemic while working on Iowa’s economic recovery. He also praised Reynolds for taking action to address the situation at the southern border.

“The Biden Administration is governing from the far-left, ignoring the problems of working-class Americans while pushing an agenda that stifles free speech, free thought, and economic freedom,” Gov. Reynolds said in a news release. “The American people have had enough, but there is an alternative and that’s what I look forward to sharing on Tuesday evening.”

