Geneva Tower tenants make plans after fire

KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne talked with two residents about what life was like in Geneva Towers before the fire, and to see what's next for them.
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Joe Hauskins and Dana Myers are staying at a motel after the fire at Geneva Tower over the weekend.

Veritas Church was a place where displaced residents could receive aid, but Hauskins and Myers said they did not feel comfortable and weren’t able to sleep there.

They said something similar about the building that had been their home. They often felt uncomfortable because of drug use they believed to be going on. They reported smelling marijuana.

“My granddaughter stays with me, and she’ll smell it through the wall,” Myers said. “So we have Febreze that we spray along the wall, so she doesn’t smell it.”

Even though they felt uncomfortable, the building was their home and the people in it were their community.

“Yeah, they were our friends. I mean, we weren’t great friends and all that but, it’s like, ‘Hey, how you doing,’ joking around and stuff.” Myers added, “First thing I did was pray everyone was okay.”

On Monday, Myers and Hauskins said that the next day they were visiting an apartment complex they were planning on moving into and seeing if they could get an earlier move-in date.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

