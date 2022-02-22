Show You Care
Freezing drizzle will lead to slick roads as Winter Weather Advisory continues Tuesday

Freezing drizzle and freezing rain is still expected across much of the area this morning. A Winter Weather Advisory continues.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Freezing drizzle and freezing rain remain the primary threat for our morning commute on Tuesday morning.

A light glaze of ice is likely before the system wraps up around lunchtime.

Roads as well as other surfaces like driveways and sidewalks are likely to be slick. Allow extra time and space for travel if you plan to be on the roads Tuesday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory continues for much of the area as well, and slick roads will be something to be on the lookout for.

Expect slowly falling temperatures Tuesday afternoon as north winds ramp up. Wind chills should fall below zero Tuesday night, leading to a cold day on Wednesday.

By Thursday afternoon and night, the next system moves through with a chance of snow. Some light accumulation is possible with that system.

