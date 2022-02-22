Freezing drizzle this morning will lead to slick roads

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Freezing drizzle and freezing rain remain the primary threat for our morning commute. A Winter Weather Advisory continues for much of the area as well and slick roads will be something to be on the lookout for. A light glaze of ice is likely before the system wraps up around lunchtime. Expect slowly falling temperatures this afternoon as north winds ramp up. Wind chills should fall below zero tonight, leading to a cold one tomorrow. By Thursday afternoon and night, the next system moves through with a chance of snow. Some light accumulation is possible with that system.

