Freezing drizzle this morning will lead to slick roads

Winter Weather Advisory continues
Freezing drizzle and freezing rain is still expected across much of the area this morning. A Winter Weather Advisory continues.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Freezing drizzle and freezing rain remain the primary threat for our morning commute. A Winter Weather Advisory continues for much of the area as well and slick roads will be something to be on the lookout for. A light glaze of ice is likely before the system wraps up around lunchtime. Expect slowly falling temperatures this afternoon as north winds ramp up. Wind chills should fall below zero tonight, leading to a cold one tomorrow. By Thursday afternoon and night, the next system moves through with a chance of snow. Some light accumulation is possible with that system.

