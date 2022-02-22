Epworth woman accused of stealing nearly $18k in unemployment benefits

EPWORTH, Iowa (KCRG) - An Epworth woman has pleaded not guilty to allegations of stealing nearly $18,000 in unemployment benefits.

Court documents say Holly Jacobi filed a fraudulent application for unemployment insurance benefits with the State of Iowa in April 2020.

The documents say Jacobi falsely claimed to be unemployed, even though she was still employed as a company’s human resources manager. Court documents do not name the company.

Jacobi reportedly received at least $17,888 in insurance benefits on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jacobi pleaded not guilty and has been released on her own recognizance.

