Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Epworth woman accused of stealing nearly $18k in unemployment benefits

Unemployment claim form
Unemployment claim form(MGN Photo - Julie Chasen / MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EPWORTH, Iowa (KCRG) - An Epworth woman has pleaded not guilty to allegations of stealing nearly $18,000 in unemployment benefits.

Court documents say Holly Jacobi filed a fraudulent application for unemployment insurance benefits with the State of Iowa in April 2020.

The documents say Jacobi falsely claimed to be unemployed, even though she was still employed as a company’s human resources manager. Court documents do not name the company.

Jacobi reportedly received at least $17,888 in insurance benefits on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jacobi pleaded not guilty and has been released on her own recognizance.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for eastern Iowa tonight and tomorrow for freezing...
Freezing drizzle could lead to slick roads Tuesday morning
Short vehicle chase ends in arrest in Cedar Rapids
Short vehicle chase ends in arrest in Cedar Rapids
Coralville woman charged with child endangerment after DUI crash
Investigators are trying to figure out what started a fire at a 12-story apartment building in...
Cedar Rapids Fire Department discusses high rise apartment fire
Monday night, a Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for mainly freezing drizzle, sleet and...
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Monday night

Latest News

Dubuque’s COVID-19 state of emergency ends
Waterloo mayor orders criminal investigation into city’s Recreation Superintendent
An Iowa school district says it plans to install vape detecting systems.
Iowa school district to install vaping detecting system
Abby Ehrler has donations ready to go to hospitals both locally and across the country....
KCRG-TV9 Student of the Month Abby Ehrler gives back to children fighting medical conditions