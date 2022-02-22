Show You Care
Dubuque’s COVID-19 state of emergency ends

Governor Reynolds COVID-19 disaster proclamation is officially over this morning.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque’s Mayor Brad Cavanagh issued a proclamation declaring the city’s state of emergency from COVID-19 is over.

The letter cites a lower risk of severe illness and death with the omicron variant.

That’s along with 64 percent of Dubuque residents being fully vaccinated, higher than the state average.

The order also means people are not required to wear masks in city buildings.

Gov. Kim Reynolds ended the statewide Public Health Disaster Emergency Proclamation last week.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

