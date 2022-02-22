Dubuque’s COVID-19 state of emergency ends

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque’s Mayor Brad Cavanagh issued a proclamation declaring the city’s state of emergency from COVID-19 is over.

The letter cites a lower risk of severe illness and death with the omicron variant.

That’s along with 64 percent of Dubuque residents being fully vaccinated, higher than the state average.

The order also means people are not required to wear masks in city buildings.

Gov. Kim Reynolds ended the statewide Public Health Disaster Emergency Proclamation last week.

