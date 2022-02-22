Show You Care
City of Dubuque prepares ahead of winter weather hitting the area

Fifteen crews will work overnight to keep Dubuque streets as safe and clean as possible as winter weather moves into the area Monday night into Tuesday.
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:29 AM CST
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Fifteen crews will work overnight to keep Dubuque streets as safe and clean as possible as winter weather moves into the area Monday night into Tuesday.

Arielle Swift, the city’s assistant public works director, said they could not do much work on streets before the ice because of the rain that will precede the winter weather system. She said, however, crews will be on standby to start dropping salt on the roads as soon as the icing begins.

“We always go with primaries first, primaries and secondary, so that is going to be high-traffic areas, so Northwest Arterial, Pennsylvania, areas around town that see a lot of traffic,” she explained. “Some of those areas are also the ones with the steepest elevations as well because we have to take that into consideration.”

City officials are recommending people to stay home if possible Tuesday morning, as ice on the roads could create hazardous travel conditions.

“If you do have to go outside, give yourself plenty of time to get places,” Swift emphasized. “Make sure you are stopping earlier for stop signs or any time you need to slow down, and try not to turn and brake at the same time if you can help it.”

