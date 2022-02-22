Show You Care
Aplington-Parkersburg school board approves contract of Travis Felshner

By Caroline Reevie
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - The Aplington-Parkersburg school board unanimously approved the contract of future superintendent Travis Fleshner.

Fleshner is the current superintendent for the Union School District. The State Board of Educational Examiners is investigating Fleshner’s handling of an alleged sexual misconduct case between a teacher and a student at Union schools.

Monday’s board meeting was filled with parents both for and against the hire of Fleshner.

“The person that rose to the top was the single person that had something with the BOE? What?,” said a concerned parent.

The board also heard the opinions of parents in favor of their decision.

“You guys have kids in school, you guys are involved. And if you guys are all in on him, I’m all in on it, too,” said an AP school district parent.

Fleshner’s hearing with the BOEE will take place in May. AP school district says if there are sanctions against the new hire they will ensure consistent district leadership.

