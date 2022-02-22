Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Adventureland increases pay for seasonal workers, will hold job fair Saturday

Adventureland in Altoona says it will remove three rides and add 10 new ones.
Adventureland in Altoona says it will remove three rides and add 10 new ones.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Iowa (KCRG) - Adventureland Park announced on Tuesday it is bumping up pay for seasonal team members this year.

In a news release, leaders with the Altoona amusement park said it plans to hold a job fair on Saturday as it’s looking to hire more than 1,000 team members.

Palace Entertainment announced it was purchasing Adventureland in December 2021. It says the changes to pay rate and benefits come amid efforts to create a dynamic debut season.

The park announced the following pay increases:

  • Ride Operators, Food and Beverage positions will go from $9.50 an hour to $14 an hour.
  • Supervisor and Assistant Supervisor roles, including those enrolled in intern and college programs, will see a pay increase from $9.50 - $11 an hour to $12 - $15 an hour.
  • Park services positions will see a pay increase from $11 to $15 an hour.
  • Positions for 14 and 15-year-olds will see a pay increase from $6.75 to $9 an hour.

The park said it also plans to add additional positions for a new culinary division to strengthen its food offerings and services. These positions will pay $17 an hour.

In addition to pay increases, seasonal employees will also get other perks, including free park admission on days off and discounted tickets for family and friends.

Adventureland plans to hold a job fair on Feb. 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Adventureland Inn’s Iowa Ballroom.

For more information, click here.

The amusement park has been slowly unveiling new attractions coming this year on its Facebook page. Last year, it announced it was removing three rides and adding 10 news attractions.

Adventureland is adding to its attractions for younger visitors this summer.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for eastern Iowa tonight and tomorrow for freezing...
Freezing drizzle could lead to slick roads Tuesday morning
Victims frustrated with lack of charges from wrong-way crash on I-380
Victims frustrated with lack of charges from wrong-way crash on I-380
Short vehicle chase ends in arrest in Cedar Rapids
Short vehicle chase ends in arrest in Cedar Rapids
Coralville woman charged with child endangerment after DUI crash
North Road Conditions (2/22)
Freezing drizzle creates icy conditions on Iowa roadways Tuesday

Latest News

Three people were injured in a crash in Fayette County on Tuesday morning.
Three injured in Fayette County crash
During a news conference Wednesday, June 23, 2021, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds talks about the...
Gov. Reynolds to deliver Republican Address to the Nation after Biden’s State of the Union
Dubuque’s COVID-19 state of emergency ends
Unemployment claim form
Epworth woman accused of stealing nearly $18k in unemployment benefits