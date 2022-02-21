Winter Weather Advisory issued for Monday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday will start off quiet and dry, but precipitation will develop across the area later on.

Expect building clouds through the day, with a big spread in highs likely as well.

Far northern Iowa will likely stay in the 30s whereas the entire southern half of the area will warm into the 50s once again. With this front in the area, a few pockets of drizzle can’t be ruled out later this afternoon.

Monday night, a Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for mainly freezing drizzle, sleet and scattered freezing rain.

Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch is possible.

Tuesday morning’s drive will probably be pretty slick, and this will be something to watch for going forward.

Otherwise, plan on colder weather the rest of the week, with the next chance of snow arriving Thursday.

