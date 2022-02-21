Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Monday night

Plan on a dry and quiet start to the day. Watch for patchy drizzle late this afternoon into tonight. Later tonight into tomorrow morning, roads may get slick.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday will start off quiet and dry, but precipitation will develop across the area later on.

Expect building clouds through the day, with a big spread in highs likely as well.

Far northern Iowa will likely stay in the 30s whereas the entire southern half of the area will warm into the 50s once again. With this front in the area, a few pockets of drizzle can’t be ruled out later this afternoon.

Monday night, a Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for mainly freezing drizzle, sleet and scattered freezing rain.

Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch is possible.

Tuesday morning’s drive will probably be pretty slick, and this will be something to watch for going forward.

Otherwise, plan on colder weather the rest of the week, with the next chance of snow arriving Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apartment caught fire in Cedar Rapids Sunday Morning
Several injuries reported in downtown Cedar Rapids apartment fire
Robert Lyon, 39, of Ames.
Roommate charged with murder after Ames man dies in stabbing
this is an image depicting a fire truck
No injuries after an apartment on Dean Road in Cedar Rapids caught fire early Sunday morning
A variety of precipitation types are likely later on Monday into Tuesday.
Quiet night followed by mixed precipitation by later Monday
Three-vehicle crash near Hazleton kills one, injures four

Latest News

Waukon assault victim arrested after sending threats to suspect
A Waukon man has been arrested after police say he threatened people at a hospital and kicked...
Waukon assault victim arrested after sending threats to suspect
Short vehicle chase ends in arrest in Cedar Rapids
People who were displaced after a fire at a downtown Cedar Rapids apartment complex are now...
Displaced people anxious after Cedar Rapids high-rise fire