Waukon assault victim arrested after sending threats to suspect

WAUKON, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waukon man has been arrested after police say he threatened people at a hospital and kicked the officer trying to arrest him.

The incident happened on Sunday after 35-year-old Barry Martin was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said Martin had been assaulted by someone.

While police were interviewing the suspect of that assault, they said Martin, who was at the hospital receiving treatment, sent death threats to the suspect by phone.

An officer at the hospital said Martin was being disorderly and threatening others, including the officer.

The officer said while Martin was being arrested, he kicked the officer and spit in the officer’s face.

Martin has been charged with two counts of assault, first degree harassment, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.