Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Waukon assault victim arrested after sending threats to suspect

A Waukon man has been arrested after police say he threatened people at a hospital and kicked the officer trying to arrest him.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKON, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waukon man has been arrested after police say he threatened people at a hospital and kicked the officer trying to arrest him.

The incident happened on Sunday after 35-year-old Barry Martin was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said Martin had been assaulted by someone.

While police were interviewing the suspect of that assault, they said Martin, who was at the hospital receiving treatment, sent death threats to the suspect by phone.

An officer at the hospital said Martin was being disorderly and threatening others, including the officer.

The officer said while Martin was being arrested, he kicked the officer and spit in the officer’s face.

Martin has been charged with two counts of assault, first degree harassment, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apartment caught fire in Cedar Rapids Sunday Morning
Several injuries reported in downtown Cedar Rapids apartment fire
Robert Lyon, 39, of Ames.
Roommate charged with murder after Ames man dies in stabbing
this is an image depicting a fire truck
No injuries after an apartment on Dean Road in Cedar Rapids caught fire early Sunday morning
A variety of precipitation types are likely later on Monday into Tuesday.
Quiet night followed by mixed precipitation by later Monday
Three-vehicle crash near Hazleton kills one, injures four

Latest News

Monday night, a Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for mainly freezing drizzle, sleet and...
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Monday night
A Waukon man has been arrested after police say he threatened people at a hospital and kicked...
Waukon assault victim arrested after sending threats to suspect
Short vehicle chase ends in arrest in Cedar Rapids
People who were displaced after a fire at a downtown Cedar Rapids apartment complex are now...
Displaced people anxious after Cedar Rapids high-rise fire