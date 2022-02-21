Teen arrested in Cedar Rapids after shooting incident, no one injured

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A teen has been arrested in Cedar Rapids after police say he fired a gun at someone on Sunday afternoon.

Police said their investigation indicated the 33-year-old victim, who was not hit by the shots, had intervened in a dispute involving neighbors when a 17-year-old male pulled out a handgun and fired it. He then fled in a blue Ford SUV.

Police said it happened near 196 15th Avenue Southwest at around 5 p.m.

Officers were able to find the blue SUV and make a traffic stop in the 2100 block of 16th Avenue Southwest.

Police found the handgun that was used in the vehicle. The teen was arrested and charged with Intimidation with a Weapon and Interference with Official acts.

