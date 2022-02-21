Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Teen arrested in Cedar Rapids after shooting incident, no one injured

(WOWT 6 NEWS)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A teen has been arrested in Cedar Rapids after police say he fired a gun at someone on Sunday afternoon.

Police said their investigation indicated the 33-year-old victim, who was not hit by the shots, had intervened in a dispute involving neighbors when a 17-year-old male pulled out a handgun and fired it. He then fled in a blue Ford SUV.

Police said it happened near 196 15th Avenue Southwest at around 5 p.m.

Officers were able to find the blue SUV and make a traffic stop in the 2100 block of 16th Avenue Southwest.

Police found the handgun that was used in the vehicle. The teen was arrested and charged with Intimidation with a Weapon and Interference with Official acts.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apartment caught fire in Cedar Rapids Sunday Morning
Several injuries reported in downtown Cedar Rapids apartment fire
Robert Lyon, 39, of Ames.
Roommate charged with murder after Ames man dies in stabbing
this is an image depicting a fire truck
No injuries after an apartment on Dean Road in Cedar Rapids caught fire early Sunday morning
A variety of precipitation types are likely later on Monday into Tuesday.
Quiet night followed by mixed precipitation by later Monday
Three-vehicle crash near Hazleton kills one, injures four

Latest News

Fentanyl, THC found in vaping device at Eldridge, Iowa high school
To celebrate Presidents’ Day, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled the...
First complete series of US President bobbleheads unveiled
Iowa State Patrol
Working Iowa: Iowa State Patrol looking to hire more troopers; academy application deadline approaching
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled its first complete series of U.S....
First complete series of US President bobbleheads unveiled