Some in southwest Iowa communities oppose proposed wind farm

TREYNOR, Iowa (AP) — A plan by MidAmerican Energy to build a large wind farm in southwestern Iowa is drawing opposition from some community residents.

Iowa Public Radio reports that MidAmerican is seeking to build a 400 megawatt capacity wind farm capable of providing power to about 144,000 Iowa homes.

The project, dubbed the Silver Creek Wind Farm, would see between 90 to 140 wind turbines erected in northern Mills and southern Pottawattamie counties.

But opponents in the township of Silver Creek and nearby Treynor are speaking out against the project.

More than 850 people have joined a Facebook group titled “Say NO to the Silver Creek Wind Farm.”

