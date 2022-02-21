Short vehicle chase ends in arrest in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested after law enforcement said he led them on a brief chase around the northeast side of the city early Monday morning.

In a news release, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened just after 3 a.m. when a deputy pulled over a vehicle at Blairs Ferry Road and I-380 for going 90 mph in a 60 mph zone on I-380.

The deputy said the only occupant of the vehicle was the driver, 45-year-old LaShaun Perry, of Cedar Rapids.

Law enforcement said Perry became non-compliant and sped away, starting the short pursuit. Hiawatha police assisted in the chase. It ended at the Cambridge Townhouses, located at 2126 North Towne Court NE.

Perry was arrested and faces charges of Attempting to Elude, Interference with Official Acts, Operating While Intoxicated, Open Container, and other traffic offenses.

