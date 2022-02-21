Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Shamrock Shakes are back at McDonald’s

The Shamrock Shake, along with the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, is back at McDonald's.
The Shamrock Shake, along with the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, is back at McDonald's.(McDonald's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner, and McDonald’s is getting ready by officially bringing back the Shamrock Shake.

Starting Monday, McDonald’s will serve its classic dessert and its Oreo-flavored counterpart, the Shamrock McFlurry.

The longtime favorite Shamrock Shake, first sold in 1970, is made with vanilla soft-serve ice cream, mint flavors and whipped topping.

The Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will only be available for a limited time.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apartment caught fire in Cedar Rapids Sunday Morning
Several injuries reported in downtown Cedar Rapids apartment fire
Robert Lyon, 39, of Ames.
Roommate charged with murder after Ames man dies in stabbing
this is an image depicting a fire truck
No injuries after an apartment on Dean Road in Cedar Rapids caught fire early Sunday morning
A variety of precipitation types are likely later on Monday into Tuesday.
Quiet night followed by mixed precipitation by later Monday
Three-vehicle crash near Hazleton kills one, injures four

Latest News

Teen arrested in Cedar Rapids after shooting incident, no one injured
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Biden-Putin summit discussed amid war fears; Putin mulls independence of separatist Ukraine regions
Truth Social is available in the Apple App Store.
Trump’s social media launches in App Store
Researchers looked at more than 1,200 people with COVID-19 and found that only 1.5% of the...
Merck’s COVID-19 drug reduces hospitalization risk, new study finds