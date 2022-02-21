Sandfort’s game continues to grow for the Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa men’s basketball team’s offense has hit its stride in the past couple of games with Keegan Murray leading the charge. When you go up against one of the best players in the country in practice, you expect your game to improve. It has for freshman Payton Sandfort.

“I was going against him every day. I would go home, call my dad and tell him that this dude is kicking my butt. I don’t know if I’m built for this,” Sandfort explained about going against Murray.

A little tough love is how the Iowa freshman has emerged as a reliable bench option for the Hawkeyes. The guard played 38 minutes during the month of January, but has tallied 56 minutes in just five games to start February.

“I totally understand it’s really tough to get minutes as a freshman in this league,” said Sandfort.

Since deciding to match up against Murray on Iowa’s scout team, the Waukee native has seen his minutes and his development increase.

“I’m just trying to make him better,” said Murray. “Obviously, I’m going to give it my all. Last year, when I was a freshman, the upperclassmen wouldn’t take it easy on me either. For him, it’s just having him grow and learn from me. He’s up next on our team. I just want him to learn what hard work is and what that means for our program too,” he added.

“Playing with him, his ability to just take over the game, his smarts, his athleticism, is something I’ve never really seen before. He’s a great leader, always calm out there. He’s just an unbelievable presence for us,” Sandfort said about Murray.

In Iowa’s victory over Nebraska, Sandfort had one of his best games of the season. He logged 17 minutes and registered 12 points and 8 rebounds.

“He was fighting for every single ball, trying to make the hustle plays and that’s all you want to ask for in a freshman,” said Murray.

Head Coach Fran McCaffery even had high praise on his performance after the game calling him a no-mistake guy.

“Every time I’ve put him in, he’s produced. He’s always been a good rebounder, he can make threes,” said McCaffery. “He’s versatile, he can handle the ball, he can get down, he can feed the post, he’s a really good passer. He’s a winner. Kid knows how to win.”

Finding his confidence and gaining trust from his teammates and coaches seems to be paying off on the hardwood. That’s good news as the Hawkeyes look to lock up an NCAA Tournament spot with five games left in the regular season.

“The reason I picked here is because of the green light I’ve seen Fran give his previous players and growing up watching the program. I can’t thank Fran enough. He’s really let me come in and play my game,” said Sandfort.

The Hawkeyes host the No. 19 Michigan State on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.