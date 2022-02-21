Show You Care
Quiet night followed by mixed precipitation by later Monday

Quiet tonight, but a wintry mix develops later on Monday into Tuesday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A storm system brings a variety of precipitation to the area over the next 48 hours.

We will likely stay dry through at least Noon on Monday, with precipitation developing across the area later on in the afternoon and evening. It will likely start as rain along and south of Highway 20, with a wintry mix likely in the Highway 20 corridor and north. Precipitation changes to freezing rain in the area between Interstate 80 and Highway 20 later in the evening through Tuesday morning, with some snow possible north of Highway 20. Rain holds on the longest south of I-80.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of the area, and will likely be expanded to include more of eastern Iowa by Monday morning. Get the latest updates on current winter weather alerts here.

Ice accumulations of 0.10″ to 0.20″ are possible, with the highest amounts potentially falling toward the Dubuque region. Some snow accumulation is possible as well, with areas toward the Minnesota border in line for a trace to 2 inches of snow. Other parts of eastern Iowa could see a switchover to light snow before precipitation ends on Tuesday.

Regardless of the eventual accumulation, you should prepare for travel troubles for some on Monday evening, for all on Tuesday morning. Any amount of freezing rain can cause issues quickly.

Colder air sticks around after this storm system, with snow possible Thursday into Thursday night.

