Iowa City man and survivor of Peral Harbor dies just shy of 100th birthday

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On February 13th, Raymond “Ray” Matthew Reiland passed away just 10 days shy of his 100th birthday.

Reiland enlisted in the Navy on Dec. 18, 1940, and was assigned to the USS Raleigh. Nearly a year later, that ship was among the first to be hit on the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor. The attack saw 2403 Americans dead with 188 planes destroyed, and 14 ships sunk or damaged.

After the Japanese surrendered on Sept. 2nd, 1945, Reiland became engaged to Ginger Kron and married her on Dec. 30th, 1946. They had six children - Paul, Thomas, Richard, MaryBeth, Ann, and Michael. The couple divorced in 1973.

Reiland met Catherine Dorsam while working at the University of Iowa as an electrician in the chemistry department. They fell in love and married in February 1978.

A funeral service was held for Reiland on February 17th, 2022.

