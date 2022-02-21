Hawkeyes’ Monika Czinano announces she’ll be back in 2022-23

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Iowa basketball player Monika Czinano has announced she will return for a fifth season with the Hawkeyes in 2022-23.

Czinano is one of the top offensive players in the Big Ten. She is shooting a conference-leading 65% and averaging better than 20 points per game.

The 6-foot-3 senior from Watertown, Minnesota, said she wanted to announce her decision to return because people have been asking her about her future.

The NCAA did not count 2020-21 as a year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That allows athletes the option to play a fifth year.

With senior day approaching people have been asking me a lot of questions… #hawkeyes @IowaWBB pic.twitter.com/ArTq3i8Szw — Monika Czinano (@MCzinano) February 20, 2022

