Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Hawkeyes’ Monika Czinano announces she’ll be back in 2022-23

(KCRG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Iowa basketball player Monika Czinano has announced she will return for a fifth season with the Hawkeyes in 2022-23.

Czinano is one of the top offensive players in the Big Ten. She is shooting a conference-leading 65% and averaging better than 20 points per game.

The 6-foot-3 senior from Watertown, Minnesota, said she wanted to announce her decision to return because people have been asking her about her future.

The NCAA did not count 2020-21 as a year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That allows athletes the option to play a fifth year.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apartment caught fire in Cedar Rapids Sunday Morning
Several injuries reported in downtown Cedar Rapids apartment fire
If passed, House File 2440 would expand the five cent deposit to most single-use beverage...
Iowa lawmakers propose changes to state’s bottle bill
This was the last weekend people with large pieces of land, or anyone who wants to order a...
Family of teen killed in Cedar Rapids still wanting to learn motive
Three-vehicle crash near Hazleton kills one, injures four
The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
SNAP benefits to be reduced to pre-pandemic levels in April