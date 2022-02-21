Hawkeyes cap off Big Ten regular season with 20-15 road victory over Nebraska

LINCOLN, Nebraska (KCRG) - The University of Iowa wrestling team defeated No. 10 Nebraska 20-15 in the Hawkeyes’ final regular season dual of the season. Iowa won their 13th in a row overall against the Huskers.

#2 IOWA 20, #10 NEBRASKA 15

125 #12 Drake Ayala (IA) dec. Jeremiah Reno (N), 13-6; 3-0

133 #3 Austin DeSanto (IA) tech. fall Alex Thomsen (N), 22-7; 8-0

141 #2 Jaydin Eierman (IA) dec. #10 Chad Red (N), 6-3; 11-0

149 #7 Ridge Lovett (N) dec. Vince Turk (IA),3-1; 11-3

157 #12 Kaleb Young (IA) dec. #10 Peyton Robb (N), 6-3; 14-3

165 #5 Alex Marinelli (IA) dec. #30 Bubba Wilson (N), 8-2; 17-3

184 #20 Taylor Venz (N) pinned #16 Abe Assad (IA), 6:12; 17-12

197 #3 Eric Schultz (N) dec. #4 Jacob Warner (IA), 3-2; 17-15

285 #4 Tony Cassioppi (IA) dec. #12 Christian Lance (N), 3-0; 20-15

