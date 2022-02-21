Freezing drizzle could lead to slick roads Tuesday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Winter weather returns to eastern Iowa tonight into tomorrow, leading to hazardous travel conditions across eastern Iowa.

Today, temperatures will climb to the mid and upper 40s for much of the TV9 viewing area with a few low 50s possible south. As temperatures cool this evening, patchy rain or drizzle is possible but is not expected to freeze with warm temperatures still around. North of Highway 20 where temperatures are coolest, some light snow is possible this evening. Some slick spots may form on roads for the evening commute in this area. The rest of eastern Iowa is expected to see light rain/drizzle as temperatures remain above freezing.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for eastern Iowa tonight and tomorrow for freezing drizzle that may lead to hazardous travel. (KCRG)

Temperatures fall to near-freezing and into the upper 20s overnight, allowing for freezing rain and drizzle to form by early Tuesday morning. This will lead to slick roadways and hazardous travel conditions during the morning commute across eastern Iowa. Allow extra time and space for travel if you plan to be on the roads Tuesday morning. Freezing drizzle and rain are expected to continue to fall throughout Tuesday morning before coming to an end in the early afternoon. While ice accumulations will be low, it doesn’t take much ice to cause dangerous travel conditions. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for most of the TV9 viewing area tonight into tomorrow as slick roads are anticipated.

Colder air settles in behind this system, bringing our highs down to the upper teens Wednesday.

