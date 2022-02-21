Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Former Iowa resident making doll clothes for Afghan refugees in Des Moines

Examples of the doll clothes being made for Afghan refugees in Des Moines.
Examples of the doll clothes being made for Afghan refugees in Des Moines.(KCCI)
By KCCI
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A former Iowa resident is helping to make Afghan children who have resettled in Iowa feel welcomed.

According to television station KCCI, Kate Hoch has been working with Carole Betts, who still resides in Iowa, to produce doll clothing. Her designs follow that of traditional Afghan garb, such as headbands, hijabs, tunics, or dresses with leggings. The seamstresses are putting extra work into capturing the details on the outfits.

Both cited the desire to try and make the children’s lives a little better after a very difficult time.

The group is taking donations, with details on how to help on its Facebook page.

Read the original story on KCCI's website

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apartment caught fire in Cedar Rapids Sunday Morning
Several injuries reported in downtown Cedar Rapids apartment fire
If passed, House File 2440 would expand the five cent deposit to most single-use beverage...
Iowa lawmakers propose changes to state’s bottle bill
This was the last weekend people with large pieces of land, or anyone who wants to order a...
Family of teen killed in Cedar Rapids still wanting to learn motive
Three-vehicle crash near Hazleton kills one, injures four
The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
SNAP benefits to be reduced to pre-pandemic levels in April

Latest News

Employees said, in the five hours they were open, people bought an estimated 10,000 donuts....
Donutland expanding to Iowa City, replacing existing donut shop
Ames apartment stabbing.
Man charged with roommate's stabbing death in Ames
Geneva Tower fire in Cedar Rapids.
Fire damages apartment building, displaces residents in downtown Cedar Rapids
A variety of precipitation types are likely later on Monday into Tuesday.
Quiet night followed by mixed precipitation by later Monday