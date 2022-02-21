Former Iowa resident making doll clothes for Afghan refugees in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A former Iowa resident is helping to make Afghan children who have resettled in Iowa feel welcomed.

According to television station KCCI, Kate Hoch has been working with Carole Betts, who still resides in Iowa, to produce doll clothing. Her designs follow that of traditional Afghan garb, such as headbands, hijabs, tunics, or dresses with leggings. The seamstresses are putting extra work into capturing the details on the outfits.

Both cited the desire to try and make the children’s lives a little better after a very difficult time.

The group is taking donations, with details on how to help on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.