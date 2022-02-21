Show You Care
First complete series of US President bobbleheads unveiled

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled its first complete series of U.S. President bobbleheads.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (KCRG) - To celebrate Presidents’ Day, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled the first complete series of U.S. President bobbleheads.

The Milwaukee-based hall of fame and museum released pictures showing the bobbleheads, all of which it produced. Each one is individually numbered to the year the president was elected, and includes a replica of the White House on the base.

The Constitution says a U.S. President must be at least 35 years old, be a natural-born citizen, and must have lived in the U.S. for at least 14 years.

The list of Presidents includes Iowa-native Herbert Hoover.

The 31st President was born in West Branch, and served in the nation’s highest office from 1929 to 1933.

Iowa-native Herbert Hoover was the 31st President of the United States, serving from 1929 to...
Iowa-native Herbert Hoover was the 31st President of the United States, serving from 1929 to 1933.(National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum)
To celebrate Presidents’ Day, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled the...
To celebrate Presidents’ Day, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled the first complete series of U.S. President bobbleheads.(National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum)

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

