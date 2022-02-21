First complete series of US President bobbleheads unveiled
MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (KCRG) - To celebrate Presidents’ Day, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled the first complete series of U.S. President bobbleheads.
The Milwaukee-based hall of fame and museum released pictures showing the bobbleheads, all of which it produced. Each one is individually numbered to the year the president was elected, and includes a replica of the White House on the base.
The Constitution says a U.S. President must be at least 35 years old, be a natural-born citizen, and must have lived in the U.S. for at least 14 years.
The list of Presidents includes Iowa-native Herbert Hoover.
The 31st President was born in West Branch, and served in the nation’s highest office from 1929 to 1933.
