Eastern Iowa wrestlers shine on championship Saturday

By Jack Lido
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Forty-two wrestlers were crowned state champions Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Here’s a look at team scores from the final day:

Class 3A team scores

1. Southeast Polk 160

2. Waukee Northwest 157

3. Waverly-Shell Rock 147

4. Iowa City West 93

5. Bettendorf 90

6. West Des Moines Dowling 86

7. Linn-Mar 82

8. Fort Dodge 74.5

9. Iowa City High 64.5

10. Indianola 61.5

Class 2A team scores

1. Burlington Notre Dame 109

2. Osage 108.5

3. West Delaware 80.5

4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 79

5. Vinton-Shellsburg 75

6. Webster City 73

7. Union Community 58

8. Glenwood 55

9. Atlantic-CAM 48

10. Greene County 47.5

Class 1A team scores

1. Don Bosco 161.5

2. Lisbon 123

3. Logan-Magnolia 92

4. Underwood 90.5

5. West Sioux 81

6. Nashua-Plainfield 68.5

7. North Butler-Clarksville 65

8. New London 60.5

9. Alburnett 49

10. West Hancock 48

