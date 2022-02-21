Donutland expanding to Iowa City, replacing existing donut shop

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids breakfast staple will be returning to Iowa City at the start of March.

Donutland will replace the current Daylight Donuts location, located at 1681 South First Avenue. The owners of Daylight Donuts announced the change in ownership on the store’s Facebook page. Daylight will close on February 27, 2022, and Donutland plans to open two days later on March 1.

The Cedar Rapids-based donut shop previously operated stores in Iowa City and Coralville, as well as several other locations, before contracting to its single Center Point Road NE location. It currently sells donuts through other businesses in Marion, Cedar Rapids, and Coralville.

