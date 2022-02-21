Donutland expanding to Iowa City, replacing existing donut shop

Show You Care
Employees said, in the five hours they were open, people bought an estimated 10,000 donuts. (Michael Winn/KCRG)(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids breakfast staple will be returning to Iowa City at the start of March.

Donutland will replace the current Daylight Donuts location, located at 1681 South First Avenue. The owners of Daylight Donuts announced the change in ownership on the store’s Facebook page. Daylight will close on February 27, 2022, and Donutland plans to open two days later on March 1.

Good afternoon friends. We have a bit of important news to announce. After almost eleven years in business we have...

Posted by Daylight Donuts Iowa City on Sunday, February 20, 2022

The Cedar Rapids-based donut shop previously operated stores in Iowa City and Coralville, as well as several other locations, before contracting to its single Center Point Road NE location. It currently sells donuts through other businesses in Marion, Cedar Rapids, and Coralville.

