Displaced people anxious after high-rise fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People who were displaced after a fire at a downtown Cedar Rapids apartment complex are now waiting to learn what comes next.

The American Red Cross, the Salvation Army, and other groups helped those displaced at Veritas Church, right across the street. We caught up with some of those who had been evacuated. A lot of people told us they thought it was a false alarm at first. Ethel Brown said, “I heard the fire alarms going off and so usually we’ll just look out our door and see if there’s any smoke on our floor, and if not we’ll just go back in our apartment. But this time the police and the fire department kept on knocking, ‘Come out, come out, you gotta get out.’”

Geneva Tower is a an income-based (HUD) housing property for seniors aged 62 and older and adults with disabilities, and we did heard from some people who had difficulty evacuating. John Williams, a 12th floor resident, said his brother uses a wheelchair. “ [I] got my brother dressed, got my own shoes on, and put my jacket on. And we went out to the hallway. My brother is wheelchair-bound, so he couldn’t exactly take the elevator ‘cause they’re obviously disabled in the event of a fire.” He went on to say his brother scooted down the stairs from the 12th floor to about the 5th floor.

People were also worried about the state of their apartments. Sunday morning they didn’t know if their units would have fire, smoke, or water damage. Barbara Sierra said, “I’m still anxious. And this was my first apartment all by myself as an adult. And I just got the few things in there that I got from a church and stuff, so I hope I don’t have to start all over again.”

Finally, a message we heard multiple times: this could happen to anyone. Melissa Long said, “You know, I’ve only seen on TV people talking about, ‘Well, we were in a fire’ and you think, oh, that’ll never happen to you. You can’t say that ‘cause it could happen to you.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.