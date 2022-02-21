Show You Care
Davenport man charged with shooting at car in July

Tremiere Eugene Walton, 20, of Davenport, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon...
Tremiere Eugene Walton, 20, of Davenport, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man is facing charges after police say he shot at a car in July.

Tremiere Eugene Walton, 20, was booked into the Scott County Jail Saturday on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison, and use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.

Bond was set Saturday at $10,000 cash-only. He has a preliminary hearing on March 1.

The incident happened around 9:36 p.m. July 25 in the 1900 block of North Harrison Street, Davenport police said in an arrest affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Walton shot at least three times at a Ford Taurus, striking git twice, as it left the area.

Officers found three 9mm casings on the scene. Walton was seen on video surveillance arriving in the area on foot and approaching the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Court records show a warrant was issued in September.

