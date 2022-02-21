Show You Care
Coralville woman charged with child endangerment after DUI crash

(WILX)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a Coralville woman after they said she was driving under the influence of alcohol with a child in the back seat of her vehicle when she crashed into a tree on Sunday.

Police said 27-year-old Marguerite Johnson didn’t stop at a stop sign while heading south on Front Street, then lost control of the vehicle when turning east onto Forevergreen Road. That’s when the vehicle crashed into a tree in someone’s front yard.

Officers said they could smell alcohol on Johnson, and she admitted to drinking alcohol earlier in the night. A breath sample resulted in a test of .133 BrAC.

Police said Johnson’s 7-month-old child was in the backseat at the time of the crash, and suffered a bump on their forehead. They also said Johnson had been driving while barred.

Johnson faces charges of failure to provide proof of financial liability, operating under the influence, driving while barred, failure to obey a traffic control device and child endangerment.

