Clear Creek Amana names Dr. Corey Seymour as next superintendent

OXFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 1st, 2022, Dr. Corey Seymour will begin his tenure as the next superintendent at Clear Creek Amana schools.

“Dr. Seymour has a 29-year career in education and leadership development. His most recent roles of Executive Director of Leadership, Assistant Superintendent, and Superintendent uniquely position him for the CCACSD. He is a charismatic leader that brings a passion for student success and betterment at all levels. We look forward to the impact he will have on our school district and community,” said Clear Creek Amana School Board President Kara Prickett.

Dr. Seymour is currently the Executive Director of Leadership of Ector County Independent School District in Texas.

When asked why the decision to choose Clear Creek Amana as his next venture, Dr. Seymour stated, “There is no better place to set sail into a new era of education and emerging academic trends while inspiring universal leaders and embracing the needs of the community.”

