Cedar Rapids Police Department aims to change city bicycle law to include ‘micromobility devices’

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -With more scooters roaming streets, Cedar Rapids Police are asking to change the terminology used in the city’s bicycle law. The Department will present to the city council on Tuesday.

Police want to include “micromobility” devices in the city code, which would encompass any transportation that travels fewer than 20 miles per hour. That includes things like electric stand up and sit down scooters, Segways, skateboards and hover boards.

The city’s bike share program has brought more scooters out during warmer months. After complaints about abandoned e-scooters, or people riding on sidewalks, police say the terminology change will make it easier to enforce laws.

”It just shores up the ordinance so that we can conduct enforcement for some of these devices,” Lt. Tony Robinson explained.

The proposal would also let people register their scooters with police. That would make it easier to track down the owners of stolen or abandoned scooters. Police already do that for bicycles.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.