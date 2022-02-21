Cedar Rapids middle schools combine for more than $150 Million in needed repairs according to district

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Cedar Rapids Community School District says their middle schools need more than $150 Million in repairs to be up to current building code standards.

Of the six middle schools, the district says Franklin needs the most work, at nearly $36 Million in repairs. Franklin Middle School was built 99 years ago. Like many of the other middle schools in the district, it’s loved for it’s historic charm, but it’s also in need of some very costly repairs.

We took a look inside the building alongside Jon Galbraith, the manager of buildings and grounds for the district. Some of the wear and tear is visible.

“You see the plaster is peeling around there from just a long time of water intrusion,” Galbraith pointed out.

The building needs more than $20 Million in exterior repairs according to the district. Other issues, are harder to spot.

”You only have so many feet that you can travel before you have to be able to access an exit, so there’s a few situations in this building where that comes into play that we don’t meet current fire code,” Galbraith explained.

The building is lush with history but lacks ADA compliance in more ways than one, despite having an elevator.

“You open the door to the gym and you have to walk down stairs to get to the seating level,” Galbraith said.

Those stairs make it hard for anyone in wheelchairs to watch basketball games at the school. There are barriers in the auditorium as well.

“All of the doors that come into this space aren’t compliant. So even though we have seating here for people in wheelchairs, there’s not a great way for them to get into this space,” Galbraith told us.

The school also deals with a heating and cooling system that’s past it’s prime, making hallway temperatures impossible to regulate.

“Kids are often cold,” Principal Lucas Ptacek said.

Ptacek is in his ninth year leading the school.

”If you go in the classrooms right now you can see the old screw holes from when the desks were actually bolted into the floor. That’s not how kids learn these days, that’s not how teachers teach,” he explained.

Ptacek says education today is about collaborative spaces.

“When you look at the surrounding districts and you look at the brand new spaces that they have, that’s something that we can’t in Cedar Rapids compete with,” he said.

That’s why the school district has started the process of addressing it’s middle school buildings in it’s facilities master plan. They’ve hired a firm to assist and are currently in the process of doing assessments. A committee will evaluate and eventually make some recommendations to the Board of Education with the hope there will be a bond issue come fall.

“Any time you get into buildings that are 100 years old obviously the cost of restoring something that’s that old is probably more significant than a newer building, but we like to honor the history here too,” Galbraith explained.

It’s a balance that’s not easy, or cheap. While Franklin needs the most work, the district says Wilson, Roosevelt and McKinley each need more than $30 Million dollars in repairs as well.

Harding and Taft are estimated to need more than $8 Million each in upgrades.

As the second largest school district in the state, leaders say some of the facilities are lacking compared to other nearby districts.

