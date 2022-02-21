In case of child shooting, man accused of leaving gun out

Show You Care
Christopher Horras, 36, has been charged with once count of misdemeanor child endangerment and one count of felony child endangerment.(KCRG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has been charged with child endangerment in a case that saw one young child shoot another inside an Iowa City apartment last year.

The Gazette of Cedar Rapids reports that 36-year-old Christopher Horras has been charged with once count of misdemeanor child endangerment and one count of felony child endangerment.

He’s also charged with a count of making a firearm available to a minor. Police say Horras left a loaded gun in his bedroom on Nov. 7 and left two children unattended while he went to another area of the house.

Police say the children found the gun, and one accidentally shot the other. Accessible court records don’t give the ages of the children or Horras’ relationship to them.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

